“Best T20 All-rounder In The Business”: Ravi Shastri On Hardik Pandya | Cricket News

Team India scripted an exhilarating win over arch-rivals of their Asia Cup conflict on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. It was Hardik Pandya‘s all-round efficiency which took Team India to victory within the nail-biting thriller. The all-rounder first helped India to bundle out Pakistan at 147 by scalping three wickets and later smashed 33 runs off 17 balls, together with the successful six, to provide his facet a five-wicket win. Appreciating his efficiency, former India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and known as him the “best T20 all-rounder.”

“Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business to power India across the finish line -@hardikpandya7,” tweeted Ravi Shastri.

Earlier within the day, former India batter Sachin Tendulkar additionally congratulated Team India and Hardik for the good efficiency in opposition to Pakistan.

“It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront. Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat. Congrats 🇮🇳 on a nail-biting win. #INDvsPAK,” tweeted Sachin.

Life got here full circle for Hardik Pandya on the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday as he went on to play a match-winning knock in opposition to Pakistan, the identical opponent, in opposition to whom he had gotten injured in 2018 in the course of the Asia Cup and was pressured to overlook nearly three years of cricket motion.

In a video shared on the official web site of BCCI, Hardik will be seen chatting with Ravindra Jadeja, and he speaks about how he had gotten injured in 2018.

“I was remembering it all. I was stretchered off at the same venue against the same opponent in the 2018 Asia Cup. You feel a sense of achievement because the things that have happened in the past, today I got an opportunity. The journey is beautiful. The fruits of our journey come to us, but behind the scenes, a lot of people do not get credit who walk along with us,” stated Hardik.

Team India will subsequent sq. off in opposition to Hong Kong in Group A conflict on Wednesday.