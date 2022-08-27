Beth Meyer Finds Joy in Achieving Long-Time Dream of Competing at USA Games

It was a full-circle second for Beth Meyer. The swimmer has competed for Special Olympics Ohio since 1990 however had by no means participated within the USA Games, the group’s greatest home competitors. But 2022 occurred to be her yr.

In July 2021, Meyer discovered that she could be going to the 2022 USA Games in Orlando, Florida, during her 60th birthday celebration. “It’s something I never would have expected,” Meyer says. “It was super-duper and heartwarming. When we got out of the airplane [in Orlando], everyone greeted us.”

Beth Meyer has gained numerous medals and ribbons over her 40 years of competing with Special Olympics, however for the primary time, she’s added a USA Games medal to the combo.

Meyer additionally confirmed enthusiasm for the athletes’ personal Special Olympics village, which was situated on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex within the Walt Disney World Resort. Her favourite half was socializing with different delegations and taking part within the well-known Special Olympics pin trade, a convention the place athletes commerce pins from their respective state applications.

“I got a bunch of pins from all over the place, like Alaska and Hawaii,” she says. “I wish we got more because I would have liked to get one from every state.”

In the pool, Meyer competed within the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, and 100m freestyle. She went house with the silver medal within the 50m freestyle, fifth place within the 50m breaststroke, and seventh place within the 100m freestyle. But having been swimming for many years, this competitors had a little bit of a unique feeling to it. The swimming venue, the Rosen Aquatic Center, has welcomed a few of the biggest swimmers on the planet, together with a number of Olympians. “It was pretty cool,” she says. “To think I leaped off the same block Michael Phelps might have dived off. I was in tears when I was standing on that podium.”

The 61-year-old provides that she wears her medal round her hometown typically to indicate individuals her accomplishments and lift consciousness for Special Olympics.

Meyer plans to proceed swimming, and whereas she hopes to get one other alternative like this, she needs different athletes to expertise the identical once-in-a-lifetime probability to compete on certainly one of Special Olympics’ greatest levels. Her recommendation for these athletes? “Just do lots of laps in the pool,” she says. “A whole year’s worth of it.”