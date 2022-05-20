Beth Mooney makes move to Western Australia





Beth Mooney will play her state cricket for Western Australia subsequent season after switching from Queensland.

It follows her transfer west two seasons in the past within the WBBL when she joined Perth Scorchers and is a big coup for WA as they give the impression of being to raise themselves from final season’s winless marketing campaign.

Offspinner Lilly Mills , who can also be a Scorchers participant, joins Mooney in making the state swap from Queensland. Mills was Scorchers’ second-highest wicket-taker final season with 16 scalps and can be capable of replicate the sturdy spin assault with Alana King.

“We’ve done well to secure ‘Moons’ and Lilly,” WA head coach Becky Grundy stated. “We’ve got a nice blend of younger players and senior players, which hopefully allows us to have sustained success.

“Anytime you may add a global participant to your listing is clearly an enormous profit and in the mean time it appears to be like like we’ll have Moons for a good time period over summer season. Even taking away the stuff she brings on area, getting her across the women for just a few blocks of time is huge. It’ll give her the prospect to impart her information.

“With Lilly, it’s awesome to have her on board. She obviously showed us what she’s capable of in the Big Bash, so adding another spinner into the WNCL squad is huge. It’s probably something we missed a little last year, to be honest, and spin is such a huge part of the women’s game. Adding her gives us really good depth.”

Piepa Cleary additionally returns to the squad after a season away.

Western Australia girls’s squad Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King (CA), Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney (CA), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Queensland girls’s squad Jess Jonassen (CA), Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Grace Parsons, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll





