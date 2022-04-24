Betis win Copa del Rey trophy on penalties

Real Betis have defeated Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win the Copa del Rey, after teenager Yunus Musah missed the one spot kick within the shootout.

The United States midfielder, who went on as an alternative, despatched the ball excessive over Claudio Bravo’s aim to the enjoyment of Betis’ followers.

The closing at a packed Estadio La Cartuja in Seville supplied a pulsating contest dominated for durations by each side.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis received an Eleventh-minute opener from a header by Borja Iglesias, who led its assault all night time. Sergio Canales and Juanmi Jimenez each hit the publish, and Valencia wanted goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to disclaim Nabil Fekir and Iglesias within the closing moments of standard time.

Valencia relied on its counterattacks, which produced an equaliser within the thirtieth when Hugo Duro chipped the ball over Bravo on the break.

It stayed 1-1 on the finish of regulation and thru half-hour of additional time, when the scoring possibilities dried up because the gamers visibly wore down.

It was Betis’ third Copa del Rey title, ending a 17-year look ahead to a significant title.

“This is what we wanted, to win the Copa del Rey again,” mentioned Betis’ 40-year-old captain Joaquin Sanchez, who acquired the trophy from Spain’s King Felipe VI.

“This is thanks to the work not only of this year. We have grown little by little and are having a great season.”