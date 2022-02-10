Beto O’Rourke Pivots: Says He’s Not ‘Taking Anything from Anyone’

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke appeared to again off his pledge to remove AR-15s on Tuesday, suggesting as a substitute that he’s “not interested in taking anything from anyone.”

KLTV quoted O’Rourke talking in Tyler, Texas, speaking about defending the Second Amendment and saying, “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone.”

But O’Rourke nonetheless criticized constitutional carry, saying:

I wish to ensure that we defend our fellow Texans much better than we’re doing proper now. And that we take heed to regulation enforcement, which Greg Abbott refused to do. He turned his again on them when he signed that permitless carry invoice that endangers the lives of regulation enforcement in a state that’s seen extra cops and sheriff’s deputies gunned down than in another.

On November 22, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that O’Rourke’s early feedback after launching his gubernatorial marketing campaign included describing constitutional carry as “extremism.” And at the moment, he nonetheless stood by his pledge to remove AR-15s and AK-47s.

O’Rourke says he stands by his 2019 “we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47” remark https://t.co/XBQbPcLzlO pic.twitter.com/z5bX3tg80U — The Hill (@thehill) November 22, 2021

During a September 12, 2019, Democrat debate O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly e-newsletter targeted on all issues Second Amendment, additionally for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can signal as much as get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.