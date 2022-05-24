“Betrayal Of Allies”: UK MPs On Afghanistan Pullout’s “Systemic Failures”

Taliban In Afghanistan: The Taliban took efficient management of Afghanistan on August 15 final 12 months. (File)

London:

The UK’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan final 12 months confirmed “systemic failures of leadership, planning and preparation”, in keeping with a scathing inquiry by MPs printed on Tuesday.

The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee probe revealed a “fundamental lack of planning, grip or leadership at a time of national emergency” earlier than and throughout the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

“The manner of our withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster and a betrayal of our allies that will damage the UK’s interests for years to come,” the report mentioned.

Already in August, the federal government confronted a torrent of criticism over its hurried withdrawal following the choice of its ally the United States to finish its 20-year presence.

Hundreds of Afghans eligible for relocation have been left behind, many with their lives doubtlessly in danger after particulars of workers and job candidates have been left on the deserted British embassy compound in Kabul.

At the time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a mission “unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes” with the UK airlifting over 15,000 folks in two weeks.

The international secretary on the time, Dominic Raab, was closely criticised for not instantly leaving a seashore vacation when the Taliban took management.

Foreign Office ‘evasive’

Committee MPs spoke with UK officers in addition to Afghans who have been evacuated, and obtained proof from a “wide range of stakeholders”.

During the run-up to the Taliban takeover, the federal government and civil servants suffered from an “optimism bias” that the US would change its thoughts about withdrawing, regardless of it having been introduced by president Donald Trump in February 2020, mentioned the report.

“The UK government failed adequately to shape or respond to Washington’s decision to withdraw, to predict the speed of the Taliban’s takeover, or to plan and prepare for the evacuation of our Afghan partners,” it added.

“Most damning for the Foreign Office is the total absence of a plan for evacuating Afghans who supported the UK mission, without being directly employed by the UK government, despite knowing 18 months before the collapse of Afghanistan that an evacuation might be necessary.”

In responding to questions from the Committee, which began work on the report in September, the Foreign Office “provided answers that were intentionally evasive and often deliberately misleading”.

Instead, two whistleblowers offered essential testimony to the committee.

“Those who lead the Foreign Office should be ashamed that civil servants of great integrity felt compelled to risk their careers to bring the situation to light,” the report mentioned.

Cats and canine

The report highlighted the dearth of a line of command throughout the authorities, and “untraceable and unaccountable political interventions”.

Particularly controversial was the evacuation by a British ex-serviceman of round 150 canine and cats from his Nowzad animal charity on a privately chartered airplane, reportedly following Johnson’s intervention.

“Senior officials believed that the prime minister played a greater role in some decisions than has been admitted,” the report mentioned.

The international workplace’s high civil servant, Philip Barton, ought to now “consider his position”, the report mentioned, successfully calling on him to resign.

The committee chair, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, mentioned “the UK’s part in this tragedy exposes a lack of seriousness in achieving coordination, a lack of clear decision-making, a lack of leadership and a lack of accountability.

“At a time after we face crucial international coverage challenges, and the dangers to our lives and financial system are so critical, together with from the present power and inflation pressures, our diplomacy and safety can’t be so confused and unstructured.”

The committee called on the government to “decide to a critical technique for future engagement with Afghanistan”, warning that “makes an attempt to isolate the brand new regime completely might solely harm the Afghan folks and go away a vacuum to be crammed by China.

“Failure to do so would abandon women and girls in the single biggest reversal of rights in a generation,” it mentioned.

It referred to as on the UK to re-establish a diplomatic presence “as soon as it is safe to do so, and to work with those on the ground who can support civil society”.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)