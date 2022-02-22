‘Betrayed’: Backlash over push to end WFH

Victorians are being informed it’s time to return to the workplace, however many have reacted angrily in regards to the causes given for ending earn a living from home.

Millions of Australians have turn out to be accustomed to the earn a living from home way of life necessitated by the pandemic.

No peak-hour commute. No small discuss within the workplace kitchen. More time at house with the household.

It is, for a lot of, the popular possibility.

So the response was combined when Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday introduced Victorians “can head back to work next week without needing to wear a mask in the office”.

“From 11.59pm on Friday, masks can come off in most indoor settings, and the recommendation to work from home will go,” the Premier mentioned.

“You’ll still need to wear a mask in some workplaces, rideshares, public transport, hospitals, and a few other circumstances.

“But this means Victorians can head back to work next week without needing to wear a mask in the office.

“And cafes and lunch spots around Victoria can start to welcome back the regulars they’ve missed so much.”

While many had been happy restrictions are easing, some accused the federal government of attempting to revive the economic system at expense of public well being.

A single touch upon Twitter obtained 13,000 likes.

“So we’re straight, I’m expected to spend $15 bucks a day to spend 2 hours travelling on rona riddled trains, pay for and put my son in outside hours care, and the sole reason I need to do all this is to prop up CBD cafes?” wrote @nicolethewestie on Twitter.

Others expressed comparable views.

“Why? Cases are still in the thousands,” one individual wrote.

“New Omicron variant looming. I don’t understand this after all the good that’s been done. I think this will be a mistake.”

Another added this: “Dan: after all the incredibly hard work we Victorians did throughout 2020 and 2021 – with the support of your government – I’m feeling more than a little betrayed right now.”

On Reddit, the place the subject generated loads of heated dialogue, customers recommended a return to the CBD could be dangerous for suburban companies which had barely survived.

“Yes, prop up CBD cafes at the expense of my local cafe which has had a good run during Covid, and did a lot to help the community along the way,” one person wrote.

Another recommended there was a cause the Andrews Government desires to get folks again inside workplace buildings.

“Every day that passes without people in the CBD is another day a lease comes up for renewal and a company reconsiders its need for excessive office space,” they wrote.

“They will tell you literally anything at this point to get people back in.”

Victoria recorded 6786 new instances of Covid-19 on Tuesday and 14 deaths.

There are 345 folks hospitalised with the virus, together with 48 in ICU and eight on a ventilator.