Better diplomacy is needed to curb China’s Pacific push

The security agreement China signed with Solomon Islands represents a transparent defeat for Australian diplomacy and each Labor and the Coalition ought to begin speaking a couple of stronger and smarter response.

Australian officers have admitted they’re deeply dissatisfied the Solomons signed the deal this week giving China a primary foothold within the South Pacific, simply 2000 kilometres from Australia astride strategic sea lanes in a area which Australia considers its yard.

The phrases of the deal permit China to ship police and troops to defend its pursuits within the Solomons. Chinese officers in Beijing may barely comprise their delight after they introduced the signing.

The Coalition can argue with some justification that it has been making ready for a Chinese push into the area for years with its “step up” coverage that provided extra help and funding to our Pacific “family”.

Since the phrases of the deal had been leaked, on the finish of final month, the ALP says the federal government’s response has been flat-footed. Australia has solely despatched the comparatively junior Minister for Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja on a short low-key journey to speak to Solomons’ Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.