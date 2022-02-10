Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ castmates called her ‘the C-word’: new podcast

Thank you for being a good friend?

“The Golden Girls,” the beloved Emmy-winning NBC sitcom that ran from 1985 to 1992, remains popular for the hilarious — and generally inappropriate — hijinks of 4 single, growing old girls who share a house in Miami. But whereas the on-camera chemistry between Rose Nylund (Betty White), Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) nonetheless charms viewers, the temper was decidedly completely different behind the scenes.

The newest episode of “The Originals,” a podcast hosted by leisure journalist Andrew Goldman and produced in partnership with Los Angeles Magazine [LINK TK], contains an April 2021 interview with the sitcom’s casting director Joel Thurm, who recounts how the main girls, particularly Arthur, actually felt about White — who died this past New Year’s Eve, weeks earlier than her a hundredth birthday.

“Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f – – king c – – t,’ using that word,” Thurm says on the podcast. He additionally shares these particulars in his forthcoming ebook, “Sex, Drugs, & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director,” out this spring.

Despite the numerous years of guffaws on “The Golden Girls,” Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan didn’t have shining opinions of Betty White. ©Touchstone Television/Courtesy

The Emmy-winning sequence ran on NBC for seven seasons and nonetheless enjoys reputation to at the present time. ©Touchstone Television/Courtesy

“Bea Arthur called Betty White a C-word?” Goldman asks within the interview.

“Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears,” Thurm replies. “And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s [restaurant]; Bea Arthur [when she was] on the set of ‘Beggars and Choosers.’ ”

On the podcast, listeners can hear Goldman’s nervous laughter.

“It was a huge surprise to me,” Goldman, 49, instructed The Post. “I know there are people who are deeply into ‘The Golden Girls’ lore and there’s been some talk of this in the past, but actually interviewing Joel, who had a front seat for all of this action, and actually spoke to both of the stars and heard them say very similar things, was a total shock to me.”

Goldman interviewed Thurm in April 2021, eight months earlier than White, the final surviving forged member, died at 99. ©Touchstone Television/Courtesy

In the episode, Thurm then recollects how Getty — who died in 2008 at 84 from Lewy Body Dementia — started having points memorizing her traces on-set.

“And she would write the lines on her hand, and … Betty White would make fun of her in front of the live audience,” says Thurm. “That may seem like a minor transgression, but it really does get to you … I have no idea how Estelle Getty felt, but I know the other two did not like [White] at all.”

Whispers of the off-camera rift between Arthur, McClanahan and White have lengthy been floating round, with McClanahan, who died in 2010 at 76 from a cerebral hemorrhage, also admitting that Arthur was identified to name White the C-word. Predictably, commenters have blamed the feud on jealousy, suggesting Arthur was jealous when White grew to become the present’s first forged member to be nominated for a Best Actress Emmy in 1986.

The girls additionally had completely different approaches to appearing, which created rigidity. In the 2016-published “Golden Girls Forever” biography, creator Jim Colucci famous that Arthur remained in character throughout taping, whereas White relaxed between pictures and joked round with the stay studio viewers.

Casting director Joel Thurm’s ebook, which incorporates particulars of the off-screen rift between “The Golden Girls” stars, comes out this spring.

“I think my mom didn’t dig that,” Arthur’s adoptive son, Matthew Saks, told the Hollywood Reporter in 2016, seven years after she died of most cancers at 86. “It’s more about being focused or conserving your energy. It’s just not the right time to talk to fans between takes. Betty was able to do it and it didn’t seem to affect her. But it rubbed my mom the wrong way.”

Only in 2011 did White give her facet of the story, saying in an interview, “Bea had a reserve. She was not that fond of me. She found me a pain in the neck sometimes. It was my positive attitude — and that made Bea mad sometimes. Sometimes if I was happy, she’d be furious!”

White echoed the sentiment in an look on the “Joy Behar: Say Anything” present that very same yr: “I don’t know what I ever did,” she mentioned of Arthur. “I don’t know, but she was not that thrilled with me.”

Journalist Andrew Goldman was shocked to listen to Thurm’s behind-the-scenes tales of “The Golden Girls” drama. Jill Goldman Photography

Goldman notes that followers usually don’t see the human facet of adored actors who’ve died.

“You don’t hear about the blemishes in their careers or in their personalities,” he instructed The Post. “And I feel like Betty White was an example of — even before she died — of being heralded … because of her longevity and her longevity in her career, which are both admirable. I don’t think you could survive [decades] in show business without having occasionally sharp elbows.”