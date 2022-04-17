Beverly Hills residents wake up to antisemitic fliers — again. Police are investigating

First it was Hanukkah, now Passover. On Saturday morning, some residents in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles woke as much as discover one more antisemitic flier on their entrance door.

The fliers, which seem linked to related fliers that have been distributed throughout the area in November and December, start with the assertion, “Every Single Aspect of The Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish,” adopted by a listing of presidency officers.

Previous leaflets espoused related propaganda-style hate speech, similar to: “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish.”

Residents in a neighborhood on the northern finish of Beverly Hills began seeing the fliers about 7 a.m. Saturday, the morning after the primary Passover Seder. The Los Angeles Police Department obtained related studies, authorities mentioned, and the Beverly Hills Police Department is canvassing the realm and gathering all of the fliers.

“It’s still pretty fresh, we’re still figuring out where they all are,” mentioned Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Ryan Dolan, who famous that there was no direct menace written within the fliers. “There is no credible threat to people right now.”

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse shared a photograph of the flier on Twitter and condemned the continuation of this hate speech: “This was sent to me from a resident who woke up to this antisemitism at their front door along with other streets in our city and Los Angeles. During Passover and Easter weekend. Hate will NEVER Win.”

Previously, police collected greater than 200 fliers in Beverly Hills and located that every leaflet was enclosed in a plastic sandwich bag containing rice — prone to weigh them down in order that they may very well be thrown out of a passing automotive.

The fliers, which have been additionally distributed in Pasadena and different elements of the nation similar to Texas and North Carolina, got here on prime of a spate of antisemitic incidents in Southern California.

In May, a number of individuals attacked diners exterior a Westside sushi restaurant, shouting anti-Israel slogans and flying a Palestinian flag earlier than escalating to punching and kicking. Two studies of antisemitic graffiti at West Hollywood companies were made the week of New Year’s Day 2020.

In California, antisemitic incidents have risen by 40% over the past 5 years, Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, said after the May attack. Brian Levin, government director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, has mentioned that in 2019, Jewish individuals have been the “top target” of hate crimes in L.A., Chicago and New York.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating and making an attempt to determine the individuals behind Saturday’s fliers. Anyone with details about the incident is inspired to name the police at (310) 550-4951. Tipsters who wish to stay nameless can name Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800) 222-8477.