‘Beyond hopeless’: Mkhwebane employing Stalingrad tactics to avoid being impeached, says DA | News24

The DA says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane’s “utterly hopeless rescission application” is an try to forestall Parliament from impeaching her.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s counsel says there is not a battle of curiosity in him suspending Mkhwebane as a result of he’s being investigated in his capability as president.

Mkhwebane’s counsel says the Constitution requires that she should be protected, identical to judges.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane introduced an “utterly hopeless rescission application” as a part of her “Stalingrad litigation” to forestall Parliament from impeaching her, the DA’s counsel advocate Steven Budlender SC informed the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

A full bench of Judges Nathan Erasmus, Mokgoatji Dolamo and Derek Wille continued to listen to Mkwhebane’s software for interdicts towards Parliament from persevering with with impeachment proceedings, and President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

It adjourned on Thursday night. Judgment is reserved.

On Wednesday, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, on behalf of Mkhwebane, alleged she was a “lonesome woman” dealing with a conspiracy by essentially the most highly effective actors in society – the President, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice and media and civil society.

After the Constitutional Court successfully gave Parliament the inexperienced mild to proceed the impeachment course of in March, Mkhwebane requested the apex courtroom to rescind this resolution. This software was finally dismissed on 6 May.

Meanwhile, the Parliament restarted its impeachment proceedings, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to Ramaphosa informing him of this, and he requested Mkhwebane for the explanation why she should not be suspended.

In the second a part of her present litigation, Mkhwebane will ask the courtroom to declare Mapisa-Nqakula’s letter to Ramaphosa illegal. She can be asking the Constitutional Court to rescind its rescission resolution.

According to Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa cannot droop her as a result of there’s a battle of curiosity as she is investigating instances towards him.

These investigations are:

Bosasa;

Judicial seize, from a criticism laid by EFF deputy chief Floyd Shivambu;

Former defence minister (now speaker) Mapisa-Nqakula ferrying ANC members on an SANDF airplane to Zimbabwe, from a criticism laid by ATM chief Vuyolwethu Zungula; and

Ramaphosa’s assertion at ANC assembly that he is aware of that the ANC has used state funds, from a criticism laid by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks.

Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, on behalf of Ramaphosa, mentioned the primary query the courtroom would ask is whether or not the Public Protector had made out a case that there was a battle between Ramaphosa’s private curiosity and his official tasks as president.

“My submission is, on all four those instances, contrary to what the Public Protector says, I will demonstrate to the court that there is no clash between official duties versus personal private interests,” she mentioned.

‘Beyond hopeless’

She mentioned in every of these instances, there was, or is, an investigation into Ramaphosa in his capability of President or his earlier capability of deputy president.

“In taking a decision on the suspension, the president is tasked in his official capacity to take that decision,” she mentioned.

Advocate Steven Budlender SC is representing the DA who introduced the movement to the National Assembly to institute removing proceedings towards Mkhwebane.

He mentioned three years after severe of damning courtroom findings towards Mkhwebane, she had continued in workplace.

“And she has continued in office based on the fact that she has embarked on a concerted campaign to prevent her impeachment proceedings being heard,” he mentioned.

“Not a concerted campaign to proclaim her innocence – that everyone is entitled to – but a concerted campaign to prevent and delay her impeachment proceedings occurring.”

He mentioned she did not settle for the Constitutional Court’s unanimous discovering and introduced a rescission software (which he known as “rescission one”).

“And rescission one, and I say this deliberately and carefully, was hopeless.

“But, after all, we all know why it was introduced; it was introduced in order that these proceedings may very well be introduced earlier than this courtroom, to say: Don’t you do something till rescission one is over.

“But unfortunately for the Public Protector, rescission one was dismissed. And now we have rescission two. Rescission two is beyond hopeless.”

He mentioned the DA had rightly determined to name a spade a spade.

“And what is going on in this litigation is an attempt to prevent the impeachment proceedings at any cost, no matter how esoteric the legal strategy, no matter how contrived, no matter how utterly hopeless.”

‘Sheer conjecture and hypothesis’

He referred to Mpofu’s “conspiracy theory” that essentially the most highly effective levers of society had been out to get Mkhwebane.

“Now, with all due respect, that is not a legal argument. That is not even a political argument. That is sheer conjecture and speculation,” he mentioned.

“It demonstrates the lengths this Public Protector and her lawyers will go in an effort to prevent impeachment proceedings.

“We are within the midst, and I’m going to say it as a result of it’s applicable to say it: we’re within the midst of quintessential Stalingrad litigation.”

The DA is seeking a personal cost order against Mkwhebane.

“It is time for the courtroom to say that this isn’t bona fide litigation, that is vexatious, it’s abusive, and it includes the Stalingrad strategy,” he said.

Responding, Mpofu said the case “will not be about these wild speculations”.

“So I’m not going to answer what the DA needed to say,” he added.

He said there was a constitutional imperative that the Public Protector’s dignity must be protected by all organs of state to ensure her effectiveness.

“According to Mr Budlender, the Public Protector should even be blamed for Covid-19 and all the things else.”

He said she should be protected in the same way that judges were protected.

He said each of the investigations into Ramaphosa dealt with impeachable offences if proven, and that these investigations were in jeopardy.

Referring to the Section 194 Committee, which he claims acted illegally when it met and decided to continue with its work, Mpofu said: “Please cease these folks from doing increasingly more illegalities.”

