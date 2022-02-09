“Beyond Tragic”: WHO Says As World Records 500,000 Deaths Since Omicron

Omicron was declared a variant of concern in final yr in November.

Geneva:

The World Health Organization lamented Tuesday that half one million COVID-19 deaths had been recorded for the reason that Omicron variant was found, calling the rely”beyond tragic”.

The WHO’s incident supervisor Abdi Mahamud stated that 130 million instances and 500,000 deaths had been recorded globally since Omicron was declared a variant of concern in late November.

It has since quickly overtaken Delta because the world’s dominant Covid variant as a result of it’s extra transmissible, although it seems to trigger much less extreme sickness.

“In the age of effective vaccines, half a million people dying, it’s really something,” Mahamud informed a stay interplay on the WHO’s social media channels.

“While everyone was saying Omicron is milder, (they) missed the point that half a million people have died since this was detected.

“It’s past tragic.”

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said the sheer number of Omicron cases was “astounding”, while the true number of cases and deaths would be much higher than just those known about.

“It makes the earlier peaks look virtually flat,” she said.

“We’re nonetheless in the midst of this pandemic. I hope we’re getting nearer to the top of it,” she said. “Many nations haven’t handed their peak of Omicron but.”

Van Kerkhove said she was extremely concerned that the numbers of deaths had increased for several weeks in a row.

“This virus continues to be harmful,” she said.

The WHO is tracking four sub-lineages of Omicron. While the BA.1 sub-strain was dominant, BA.2 is more transmissible and is expected to account for an increasing share of Omicron cases.

Van Kerkhove said there was no indication thus far to suggest that BA.2 resulted in more severe Covid disease than BA.1, but stressed that it was still “very early days” in evidence-gathering.

Mahamud added that it was as but unknown whether or not somebody might be contaminated with each BA.1 and BA.2 on the similar time.

COVID-19 has killed almost 5.75 million folks because it emerged in China in December 2019, in keeping with an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Tuesday.

Nearly 10.25 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally.

