BGauss Auto to invest around ₹40 crore to double its EV production capacity

At current, BGauss Auto’s manufacturing plant at Chakan in Pune has an annual capability of 1 lakh models and may be scaled as much as two lakh models.

Electric two-wheeler maker BGauss Auto Pvt Ltd plans to speculate round ₹40 crore to double the manufacturing capability of its electrical two-wheelers to 2 lakh models yearly by subsequent 12 months. The firm plans to have 5 to 6 electrical choices in its product portfolio of high-speed electrical scooters after two years. It can also be eyeing round 8-10 per cent of the fast-growing electrical two-wheeler market in three years’ time.

At current, the corporate’s manufacturing plant at Chakan in Pune has an annual capability of 1 lakh models and may be scaled as much as two lakh models. With plans to promote round one lakh models within the ongoing fiscal, BGauss Auto is now gearing as much as improve its capability to fulfill future demand. “This year we are targeting (to sell) around 80,000 to 1 lakh vehicles,” BGauss Auto Founder and Managing Director Hemant Kabra instructed PTI.

(Also learn | BGauss to launch two ‘Made-In-India’ electric scooters later this year)

In phrases of funding, BGauss Auto Pvt Ltd has raised ₹52 crore in April this 12 months. “At this point in time, we are adequately capitalised,” Kabra stated.

At current, the EV two-wheeler maker has two merchandise available in the market – low velocity scooter A2 and a excessive velocity B8. This month, it has launched its third model D15 in two variants priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Deliveries for the scooters will begin in June. “We are going to launch yet another product on this monetary 12 months,” Kabra knowledgeable.

Further, the corporate believes that the electrical two-wheeler phase will increase exponentially and BGauss Auto will “target close to anything between 8 per cent to 10 per cent” of the market within the subsequent three years. The firm can also be increasing exponentially and can “target close to anything between 8 per cent to 10 per cent” of the market within the subsequent three years.

First Published Date: