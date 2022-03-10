Bhagwant Mann leaves Sidhu in splits in old video going viral again. Watch

Punjab’s chief minister-elect Bhagwant Mann, who received from Dhuri meeting constituency on Thursday as AAP swept the elections by profitable 92 out of 117 seats, began his profession as a political satirist and comic. He even participated in a actuality present referred to as Laughter Challenge – Joke Sabha throughout his days as a stand-up comedian. In a coincidence of types, his political rival, Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was a choose on the present. And, now one in every of their outdated clips from the present goes viral once more.

In the clip, Bhagwant Mann jokes about politics. He says, “I asked a politician what rajneeti (politics) means. He told me that it is the act of deciding how to govern. Then I asked what gormint (government) means. He said it means those who gaur (look closely) at each issue only to forget it a minute later.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was judging the act together with Shekhar Suman, bursts into laughter as quickly as he hears the joke. After all these years, this clip has gained a complete new which means now and that’s the reason it’s being shared broadly at present on the day of the outcomes of the Punjab Assembly elections.

“POV: it’s 2022 and he’s the CM of Punjab while Navjot Singh is in opposition,” commented a person on YouTube.

