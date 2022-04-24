Bhagwant Mann Orders ‘Jugad Rehris’ Will Not Be Banned

A day after his authorities confronted flak from the opposition events over its earlier choice on ‘jugad rehris’, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of previous motorbikes wouldn’t be banned.

Mr Mann additionally expressed his displeasure over the sooner order banning ‘jugad rehris’ and summoned the officers of the transport division and unequivocally instructed them that his authorities has been fashioned for giving employment to the poor and never for snatching it from them.

Mr Mann mentioned the contentious order should be withdrawn and warned that stern motion can be taken for any such laxity in future. He additionally sought an in depth report from them.

“Thousands of people in Punjab earn their livelihood from motorcycle ‘rehri’. After summoning a meeting of the department, I have ordered that no motor ‘rehri’ should be banned. Our government’s aim is to provide employment to all, not to deprive anyone of it,” Mr Mann mentioned in a tweet.

The Bhagwant Mann-led authorities on Saturday had confronted a backlash from the opposition political events and ‘jugad rehri’ house owners for the order banning using ‘jugad rehris’.

After the backlash, the Punjab Police on Saturday night suspended its drive in opposition to the modern carts made up of previous motorbikes.

The further director common of police (site visitors) had requested district police chiefs to take no motion in opposition to jugad rehri’ house owners until additional order.

In a letter dated April 18 to district police chiefs, the Punjab ADGP (Traffic) had requested them to launch a particular drive in opposition to such carts, citing that they might turn into a reason for accidents.

The opposition events on Saturday had slammed the AAP-led authorities within the state, saying the ban would render 1000’s of individuals jobless.

Those who run ‘jugad rehris’ additionally condemned the state authorities’s choice and questioned how they might earn their livelihood.

Several individuals throughout the state run ‘jugad rehris’ for promoting fruit and greens, transporting supplies corresponding to cement, sand, digital items and generally and infrequently passengers too.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took a swipe at Mann in a tweet, saying, “if the government is run from Delhi, then such wrong decisions will be made.”

However, he thanked the Punjab chief minister for rolling again the sooner choice to ban ‘jugad rehris.’

