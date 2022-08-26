Bhanuka Rajapaksa ready to bring IPL confidence into the Asia Cup

You have a supremely-talented batter who’s is not the modern-day definition of match – so what do you do as coach? It’s doable that Chris Silverwood has contemplated the Bhanuka Rajapaksa query a couple of instances.

But 4 months since changing into Sri Lanka’s coach, Silverwood does not have to fret concerning the subject anymore, and for that Rajapaksa deserves some credit score. A concerted effort to enhance his health – with weight reduction being one of many by-products – has led to a revival in his profession.

At 30, an age the place cricketers on the crossroads start to marvel if alternatives will bypass them, Rajapaksa is having fun with a brand new wind in his younger profession. This change did not appear doable when he retired in a huff , citing variations with then coach Micky Arthur over the prescribed health requirements, however sanity prevailed and he un-retired with a dedication to work on his health.

At the IPL this yr, Rajapaksa confirmed his power-hitting expertise for Punjab Kings, even when he could not maintain his aggressive tempo over lengthy intervals. His skills have now earned him a deal within the UAE’s International League T20 with Dubai Capitals, who additionally run Delhi Capitals within the IPL.

As Rajapaksa returns to a well-known venue, one the place he started final yr’s T20 World Cup with a match-winning half-century in opposition to Bangladesh, he’s trying ahead to carrying the boldness from the IPL and his latest T20 success into the Asia Cup.

“For me, the experience I bring after playing in the IPL will create good energy for the side,” Rajapaksa stated. “One of the best chats I had with Liam [Livingstone] was when he said, ‘If it’s in the V, make sure the ball is in the trees’. He’d just be that aggressive. Proper slam-bang player.

“Coming again to the Sri Lankan aspect, I’ve introduced in quite a lot of positivity after talking to quite a lot of the IPL gamers, like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and KG [Kagiso Rabada]. I do not assume I’ve the time to clarify intimately the talks we had, however there have been quite a lot of optimistic vibes. I’m hoping we will take that very same model of cricket to the world.”

As Rajapaksa spoke of the “model of cricket” Sri Lanka want to play, Silverwood, sitting beside him, chuckled. He knows all too well the kind of adjustments England made to become the white-ball powerhouse they are today. Sri Lanka have a long way to go, but having an attacking mindset is a good place to start.

It isn’t something Silverwood can instantly make happen, though. He’s barely had any time to settle in as coach. Soon after his arrival in May, Sri Lanka played two Tests against Bangladesh at home, and then played Australia and Pakistan in two intense series.

The Asia Cup is going to be tough too, with Sri Lanka in the tougher group along with Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Silverwood, though, is happy with how the team is shaping up during his short tenure.

“My expertise with Sri Lanka has been wonderful,” he said. “I’ve discovered the fellows are open-minded, prepared to study. They wish to study and wish to transfer ahead. From a training perspective, I could not have requested for something extra from the workforce.

“It would’ve been lovely to play [the Asia Cup] in Sri Lanka, but unfortunately it’s not happening there. We’ve embraced the fact that we have to play it here [in UAE]. Our mindset is very much focused on what we need to do to compete and be successful in the UAE. A lot of the guys have the experience of playing here anyway, so we will use that. We’re here to do our best to win the tournament.”

While Sri Lanka start the Asia Cup by taking part in Afghanistan within the event opener on Saturday, the highlight is already on Sunday’s recreation – with India taking part in Pakistan. Silverwood stated that flying below the radar might be precisely what Sri Lanka wants.

“I think every game is must-win, but if people are talking about something else, you can go about your business [normally], so it is an advantage, absolutely, ” he stated. “But at the same time you have to meet these teams [India, Pakistan] at some point. We’re busy working behind the scenes to ensure we’re well prepared, equally we’ll be watching every game with interest to see what to do.”