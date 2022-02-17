Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor on this key highway

Bharat Petroleum is changing 7,000 standard shops into vitality stations offering a number of fuelling choices together with EV charging facility to clients.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)has rolled out electric-vehicle fast-charging corridors on Chennai – Trichy – Madurai freeway at ten of its gas stations alongside the 900-kilometre route on each side of the freeway. The firm has deployed CCS-2 DC fast-chargers on the stretch, making it the nation’s first EV pleasant freeway.

The launch of the EV charging hall on the Chennai – Trichy – Madurai freeway shall be adopted up by key routes which have excessive current motorist visitors. Through this push, the corporate is changing 7,000 standard shops into vitality stations offering a number of fuelling choices together with EV charging facility to clients.

The firm has acknowledged that by deploying fast-chargers for electrical autos, it’s making an attempt to construct buyer confidence within the ease of discovering conveniently positioned EV charging stations in addition to in elimination of vary anxiousness. “Bharat Petroleum has been on the forefront in offering comfort oriented options and experiences to its clients throughout segments, mentioned PS Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL.

(Also learn | EVRE plans to set up EV charging stations at all GoMechanic service workshops)

Bharat Petroleum additional plans to supply CCS-2 electric-vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at its gas stations at periodic intervals on all main nationwide highways connecting main cities and financial centres within the nation to spice up inter-city journey on electrical autos.

The firm goals to grow to be a net-zero vitality firm by 2040 and with the intention to obtain this, the corporate is creating a road-map of sustainable options. Last yr, the corporate had introduced that it’ll provide area to arrange EV charging factors at its over 9,000 petrol pumps. It has chalked out a plan to supply charging stations at round 7,000 petrol pumps over subsequent few years. While strengthening India’s EV infrastructure, this can even assist BPCL with a brand new enterprise alternative in future.

First Published Date: