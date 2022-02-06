BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover wants ₹4000 cr to exit company he co-founded

Ashneer Grover, who was lately seen on Shark Tank India landed in an argument. Here is what he stated in a latest interview.

Ashneer Grover, MD, and Co-founder of BharatPe has been within the information for all of the improper causes. His memes have inundated the Internet too. Reason behind the identical is that final month, Ashneer Grover landed in controversy after an audiotape of him allegedly threatening and abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank worker was launched. However, Grover claimed that the audiotape is faux and that some scammer is attempting to extort cash. But later, he ultimately took down the tweet. Ashneer is at present being sued by Kotak Mahindra Bank for utilizing “inappropriate words” in direction of considered one of their staff. Grover additionally appeared in Shark Tank India, the truth present of Sony TV which supplies an opportunity to startup entrepreneurs to pitch their concepts and get investments.

Grover’s place in his personal firm has come underneath query. Following this, in a latest interview, Grover stated he’ll solely stop BharatPe if an investor buys out his 9.5 % stake at a $6 billion firm valuation. He was chatting with Money Control. “What have I done to resign? This is like execution before trial. I am the MD (managing director). I run the company. If the board thinks I don’t need to be the MD and someone else should run the company, please put my ₹4,000 crore on the table and take the key away from me,” Grover was quoted as saying. The interview additional talked about that he wished traders to purchase him out at a good market worth or else he’ll preserve working the corporate. When BharatPe raised $370 million from Tiger Global, Coatue, and different traders final yr, BharatPe was valued at $3 billion.

Ashneer Grover took a voluntary depart until the top of March after listening to in regards to the alleged audio. Even Madhuri Grover, Grover’s spouse, reportedly took a depart of absence final week. Though, as talked about above, BharatPe co-founder was final seen as one of many sharks on the truth present of Sony TV’s Shark Tank India. Besides him, Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, and People Group founder Anupam Mittal, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals government director Namita Thapar, and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh have been featured within the present.