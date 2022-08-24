Bharti Singh as turns host for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs; says, “This is the first time I will be hosting a reality show with kids” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Zee TV, which is understood for music actuality reveals like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, the channel is now all set to return with one in all his hottest singing actuality reveals. The channel will probably be seen giving younger gifted singers an opportunity to shine on the largest stage with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. After receiving an amazing response to the earlier eight seasons, Zee TV is all set to launch the ninth version of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs this time with Bharti Singh because the host.

Bharti Singh as turns host for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs; says, “This is the first time I will be hosting a reality show with kids”

After asserting Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik because the present’s judges, the channel has now finalized comic Bharti Singh because the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9. While Bharti has hosted a number of reveals up to now, that is the primary time she will probably be seen internet hosting a actuality present on Zee TV. It may also be the primary time she’s going to host a actuality present that includes youngsters.

Talking about being a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Bharti Singh talked about, “I have been a part of a couple of awards shows on the channel and I have made a few appearances on some popular shows too, however, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be the first show that I host full-time for Zee TV. I am really excited and glad as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running reality show franchise, making it an honour for all of us to be associated with it. I must add that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is also going to be the first time I host a reality show featuring kids. Being a new mother myself, it really makes it even more special to see young talents from across India shine on the grand stage. I am really looking forward to the new season to begin.”

On floor auditions for the brand new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs have begun throughout the nation. It will quickly happen in main cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Nagpur. While Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is all set to premiere quickly on the channel, the date is but to be finalized.

