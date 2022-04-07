Bheki Cele attempts to restore calm after bloody weekend in Diepsloot | News24

Diepsloot residents protested in response to a rise in murders within the space.

Seven individuals have been murdered over the weekend.

Bheki Cele promised an investigative group could be introduced in to unravel the murders.

Residents of Diepsloot, Gauteng, protested on Wednesday in response to the murders of seven locals over the weekend.

Four individuals have been arrested in reference to the murders.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday addressed the enraged group, who have been protesting exterior the police station, in an try to revive calm.

“For the past weekend, approximately seven people were killed in the area, which then prompted the unrest. But in the last quarter, from October until December, 11 people were killed and only four were arrested.

“We consider the group has a case after they say there was no response from the police to arrest these concerned within the homicide incidents, and it’s on that foundation that the nationwide commissioner will, within the subsequent 24 hours, ship a devoted group of detectives, with sources, to deal with these instances,” mentioned Cele.

The ward councillor, Abraham Mabuke, mentioned the unrest was sparked by a rise in crime within the space.

“Every day, there are a selection of murders. Over the weekend, seven individuals have been killed and about 14 individuals have been shot,” said Mabuke.

The residents of Diepsloot have had enough of the high crime rate.

“This isn’t the primary time the police minister has appeared in the neighborhood. He got here right here round February 2020, [with] Aaron Motsoaledi [minister of home affairs], and guarantees have been made. But these guarantees haven’t been fulfilled,” Mabuke said.

Mabuke claimed, without producing evidence, that police management reports showed illegal immigrants were to blame for some of the crime in the area.

“We, as members of the group, have come to a conclusion that unlawful immigrants is an issue. Therefore, they have to go.”

Phindile Shabangu, a group member, mentioned: “We just lately performed a group patrol within the space and found these unlawful immigrants have been promoting medicine.

“When we went to the police station to report this matter, we were accused of breaking into houses and were arrested.

“This means we have no powers, as a group, and we should always simply fold our arms and watch as these criminals take over our group.”

Shabangu argued that it was not a case of xenophobia, they simply wished the federal government to handle their issues.