Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy earns Rs 150 crore in 3rd weekend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 launched on May 20

Highlights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan’s highest grossing movie until date

The horror comedy will cross Rs 150 crore mark after its third weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to do good enterprise in mass circuits and metro cities

The field workplace success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being talked about within the movie business. After a string of non-performers, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer movie has managed to cross Rs 150 crore mark on the field workplace in its third weekend. The movie was launched reverse Kangana Ranaut‘s Dhaakad on May 20 however remained largely unaffected by any film that got here after it.

Taran Adrash shared the field workplace report of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saying the movie has completed properly in each the metro cities and mass circuits taking its complete to Rs 149.11 crore in 16 days. He additionally mentioned that the film’s collections will cross Rs 150 crore mark on Sunday, thus making it an enormous hit.

Kartik additionally shared his pleasure within the film crossing Rs 150 crore mark. He wrote on Instagram, “Kal 150 cr vaali Smile sochni padegi. BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on Fire (sic).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already develop into the best grosser of lead actor Kartik’s profession, forsaking Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety (2018) by an enormous margin. The actor has examined COVID optimistic for the second time and knowledgeable his followers about the identical on social media. Owing to his an infection, Kartik additionally missed out on his IIFA Awards 2022 efficiency in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This is the second time in the course of the pandemic that Kartik has examined COVID optimistic.

Kartik’s upcoming movie lineup consists of Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled subsequent.