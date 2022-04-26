Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan to make a guest appearance in the film? Director Anees Bazmee reacts : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The extremely anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. The trailer of the movie was launched at this time in Mumbai and introduces us to key characters of Kartik’s Rooh Baba and Kiara’s Reet. We additionally meet the calm and composed Tabu and Rajpal Yadav reprising the position of Chhote Pandit. The first a part of the franchise was launched in 2008 and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan within the lead. However, the makers have maintained that the second half is a very new movie with a brand new method.



At the trailer launch of the movie, director Anees Bazmee was questioned whether or not Akshay and Vidya shall be making a visitor look within the movie. Answering the identical, the filmmaker stated, “Akshay is a great actor. I share a good friendship with Akshay and that is why we did a couple of films together. Vidya had also done a great job in that film. Though I wish we could have got them in the film as guest appearances, however, the script does not demand it.”

“This time around we have worked on a different kind of script. You must have noticed that apart from Rajpal Yadav, it’s a completely new and fresh approach. It would have been great if they were a part of the film, alas the script did make space for that. But when you see everyone in the new film, you will realise it was for the best,” he added.

Meanwhile, the trailer guarantees an ideal mix of horror and comedy, with numerous scares accompanied by heaps of laughter leaving the moviegoers excited and curious to know extra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani this haunted comedy fest is all set to spook the viewers on the twentieth of May on the large screens.

