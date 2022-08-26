Bhoy’s dream comes true with Real draw

Moritz Jenz’s dream of enjoying towards Real Madrid within the Champions League will come true after his Celtic aspect have been drawn towards the holders within the group levels.

Ange Postecoglou’s workforce realized on Thursday that they have been put into Group F alongside the Spanish giants, who beat Liverpool in final season’s remaining.

Celtic will even play Germany’s RB Leipzig and Ukrainian aspect Shakhtar Donetsk in addition to the 14-time winners.

It is the primary time the Parkhead membership have been within the Champions League since 2017-18 and they’ll face Real Madrid for the primary time in 42 years, since shedding 3-2 on combination within the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1980.

Jenz, the 23-year-old German defender who joined Celtic on mortgage from Ligue 1 aspect Lorient final month, is delighted with the prospect to tackle the Spanish membership.

“I think everybody wants to play against Real Madrid because they are the reigning champions of the Champions League. They are the big team to play against,” he stated.

“These are the nights you dream of playing and you obviously want to compete against the best, and so it is a fantastic evening and I am looking forward to it.

“I believe everyone is pleased concerning the draw and clearly the followers are pleased that we received Real Madrid.

“I think everybody has been dreaming for this team to arrive. It will be a fantastic evening here at Celtic Park so I am looking forward to it.”

Jenz believes “bravery and hard work” will probably be key to success within the group as he recalled the thrill of huge European nights at Parkhead prior to now.

He stated: “We will battle away as usual, we will be brave, play our attacking way and we will work hard and try to make it as difficult as possible.

“I’ve heard lots from my teammates and I additionally watched YouTube movies from again within the day towards Barcelona, and I can not wait to listen to the Champions League anthem and the massive roar earlier than the sport. I’m very excited.

“RB Leipzig will also be a difficult team to play against, like all the teams in the group.

“I understand how they play, they play attacking soccer with excessive depth, but when we play our method, courageous and attacking method, we now have a very good likelihood.

“We keep trying to raise our bar every week, in training and in the games, so we just have to continue being consistent and go game by game.”