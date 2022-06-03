BHTA sees growth in membership, no significant loss but late dues | Loop Barbados

As the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) will get able to kick off its platinum jubilee from June 13, 2022, for a whole yr, post-COVID the affiliation can also be counting its blessings having recorded progress in membership in probably the most making an attempt instances for the tourism business.

BHTA Chair Ren?e Coppin shared this excellent news throughout a press convention held at Sandals Royal in the present day, June 2, 2022.

She stated that the affiliation at current going into yr 70 is “comfortable, but not to say that we are resting on our laurels, but comfortable that we are an association that remains to be relevant.”

And she stated one other achievement is that the BHTA is self-sustaining. “That is necessary to us as a result of our membership is what retains the affiliation going, so we’ve to stay related… and be certain that the affiliation continues to draw precious membership, and the truth that we’ve added a number of members over this previous COVID interval, even throughout a time that was very tough for our business. That speaks volumes to the truth that the affiliation remains to be considered as relevent.

So, snug solely from the attitude that we predict that we’re doing what we needs to be, however we all know that there’s nonetheless much more that we are able to do.”

Promising to push on in that route of progress, she additionally was joyful to share that the fall-off because of the pandemic was minimal.

Without going into specifics, Chair Coppin reported “We, I don’t think had any significant loss in numbers.” She did nevertheless, say that it was noticed that some members “struggled” as they confronted challenges paying their dues. “So we tried to make allowances for that by giving discounts, discounts for early payment, generally discounting the services of the membership of the organisation during the last couple years, during COVID-19. So we haven’t seen any significant fall-off in membership, we actually have seen an increase in membership.”

Additionally, in the kind of membership, for lodging, Coppin shared that motels, that are the biggest dues-paying members, all remained inside the folds of the BHTA all through the pandemic. She stated, “We sustained all of them, and so I think that we are very happy with what has happened even during the last two years.”

Not boasting of the accomplishment, however Coppin posited that the expansion and retention presumably could possibly be attributed to members’ appreciating or recognising how the BHTA dealt with and navigated via the turmoil of the pandemic.