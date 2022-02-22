Bhuban Badyakar dances to his own viral song Kacha Badam in this Instagram Reel

The Kacha Badam track has change into probably the most viral track of the 12 months up to now with everybody hooked onto the catchy tune and lyrics and making Instagram Reels. The voice behind the track, Bhuban Badyakar, who was once a peanut vendor in West Bengal has caught the creativeness of the Internet with this viral track. Now, he might be seen dancing to his personal track in an Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya.

In a video uploaded on Instagram three days in the past, Bhuban Badyakar is seen dancing to the track together with a gaggle who’re all doing the well-known hook steps.

“With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem… Happy to meet him,” the caption of the video says. The video has obtained over 9 lakh views and greater than 86 thousand likes up to now.

“With badam uncle,” commented an Instagram consumer. “U r a man with a golden heart,” wrote one other consumer together with a coronary heart emoji. “Hehehe nice,” commented a 3rd.

Actor Darshana Banik, who can be seen within the video dancing to the track, has additionally uploaded her personal clip of dancing with Bhuban Badyakar alone on her Instagram deal with.

“#Kachabadam with the man himself,” she wrote within the caption. The video has over 5 lakh views.

