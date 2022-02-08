Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Shooter Dadi dancing to Kacha Badam. Watch

The Bengali music Kacha Badam has gone loopy viral on the Internet. In reality, in case you are a daily consumer of the varied social media platforms, then you could have seen at the least one put up associated to this music. Sung by a peanut vendor from West Bengal, many individuals are actually utilizing the music to share their dance movies. The newest inclusion to that listing is a video by Prakashi Tomar dubbed as Shooter Dadi. The video has additionally prompted a response from Bhumi Pednekar too. For the uninitiated, she was part of the film Saand Ki Aankh primarily based on lives of sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.

Prakashi Tomar posted the video on her private Instagram web page. She additionally posted a number of hashtags whereas sharing the video. The video exhibits her showcasing cool strikes to the hit quantity.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1,200 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback, together with one from Bhumi Pednekar. She wrote “Wah Dadi,” together with three coronary heart emoticons. A number of others too posted the identical emoji whereas showcasing their reactions to the video.

“Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Dadi aap sabse energetic ho,” posted one other. “Wow! So cool dadi,” expressed a 3rd. Some additionally shared hearth emoticons whereas reacting to the video.

What are your ideas on the video displaying Shooter Dadi dancing to Kacha Badam?