Bhumi Pednekar Shares Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Incredible’ Diet Regime For ‘Badhaai Do’

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are driving excessive on the success of their not too long ago launched film ‘Badhaai Do’. A sequel of the 2018-hit drama ‘Badhaai Ho’, the movie is a comedy-drama that follows the characters of Rajkummar and Bhumi – two closeted homosexuals – who get married to one another to maintain societal stress at bay. While Rajkummar portrays a closeted police officer, Bhumi performs a closeted PE trainer. Besides an fascinating storyline, the movie can also be garnering applauds for nice performing. And to get into the pores and skin of the character, Rajkummar Rao needed to acquire weight and construct a powerful physique. He underwent a strict weight loss program and bodily coaching classes to rework into the character of a homosexual police officer.

Rajkumar Rao not too long ago took to Instagram and shared a put up that includes two earlier than and after photos. “The best feeling in the world is when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you guys,” the put up learn.

In no time, the put up took over the web garnering greater than 4 lakh likes and 1000’s of feedback. Bhumi too took to the feedback part to share that Rajkummar ate paneer product of skimmed milk, vegan protein, broccoli and extra. She additionally wrote that she could not digest her meal seeing Rajkummar’s meals. Check out her remark beneath:

Photo Credit: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao

Earlier Rajkummar Rao shared one other put up the place he defined that he adopted a vegetarian weight loss program and prevented “any kind of steroids”. Find the put up right here:

On the work entrance, Rajkummar Rao will subsequent be seen within the upcoming movie ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ together with Janhvi Kapoor.

