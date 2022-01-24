Bible verse challenge: Why a Zimbabwean ‘prophet’ is offering R2m to SA youngsters | News24

A Zimbabwean self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ is providing as much as R2 million in a bible verse problem.

The problem will encompass native musicians vs abnormal South Africans.

Each particular person shall be requested 10 questions; for each proper reply, you stroll away with R50 000.

In a bid to get kids off the streets, and away from medicine and crime, a Zimbabwean self-proclaimed ‘prophet’, Passion Java, is providing as much as R2 million in a bible verse problem.

The problem is about to happen in three weeks’ time in Johannesburg, to present kids time to check the bible.

Speaking to News24, Java’s spokesperson, Boss Lashaan, stated, after many visits to South Africa, it “broke” the ‘prophet’s’ coronary heart to see many kids on the road resorting to an “unchristian like” lifestyle.

Lashaan stated:

It was all the time the plan to assist the nation the place Java can, the staff simply wasn’t positive how. But then the nice Lord opened our eyes with new potentialities as to the way to assist these change their way of life. Everyone wants a bit bit of cash, and if we may be that vessel by way of God, then we’ll do what we will to alter the lives of others.

According to Java, 33, he referred to as native musicians – reminiscent of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Master KG and DJ Maphorisa – to hitch the problem.

“Youngsters look up to these musicians. They are well-known locally and internationally, I chose to add them to the challenge because if youngsters can see that their favourite stars are able to live normal lives, while living a Christian lifestyle, then just maybe they’ll want to change their lives. It’s a start,” he stated.

Lashaan stated plans had been already in movement for Java to fly right down to SA, the place he would host the bible problem just about at an undisclosed venue.

The problem is straightforward, added Lashaan: Celebrities towards ordinally South Africans.

It shall be executed just about on the ‘prophet’s’ Instagram web page, which boasts greater than 700 000 followers.

Lashaan stated:

Each particular person shall be requested a complete of 10 questions stemming from the bible. For every right reply, R50 000 shall be given to the particular person, and it does not matter if it is a celeb or an abnormal particular person. The quiz is about to run for a interval of 1 week, or till the R2 million is received.

According to Lashaan, Master KG has accepted the request to be part of the bible quiz problem.

“We are yet to hear from the other musicians, but we have a very strong feeling we will hear back from them soon. The team and I will continue to reach out to them – but, if they don’t accept, the challenge will continue,” stated Lashaan.

Earlier this month, the ‘prophet’ made headlines when he and a few of his buddies had been out celebrating a birthday on the lavish 012 Lifestyle bar and restaurant in Brooklyn. He paid the invoice of R1.3 million and left a tip of R124 995 to workers members.

“I read in the media of one of the staff members that was in need of the money to pay off her student debt and, by the grace of God, was able to do so the following week. That also made me think of how many other students are going through the same situation and could make use of a portion of the R2 million,” he stated.

Java stated he had constructed a cushty life for himself and his household – and, though there have been nonetheless many issues he needed to attain in life, serving to these in want was a calling that he needed to see by way of.

Java heads up the Kingdom Ministries and shuttles between Zimbabwe and Maryland within the US, the place he’s additionally reportedly organising ministries.

He additionally has a line of books, together with one on “speaking in tongues”, and affords private appearances.

His second spouse, Lily, who moved from Ethiopia to the US at a younger age, runs the Lily Java Foundation, which focuses on “less fortunate widows and orphans”.

Asked whether or not he thinks cash is the foundation of all evil, he proudly says “absolutely not”.

“Money has power. It has the power to change people’s lives for the better. Money shouldn’t change people’s mindsets. If you have been blessed financially, the Lord will use you to bless others,” stated Java.

According to the staff, no functions are wanted to participate within the problem. All it’s essential to do is know your bible, hop onto his Instagram web page, and if you’re chosen to reply, you may be given the chance to take action.

“My social media team will be handling the outcome of the quiz challenge; it will be very structured. I’ve done these quizzes many times in previous years in other countries and I’m always impressed at how well it’s done,” stated Java.

Java stated he hoped there can be many individuals taking on the chance to alter their lives for the higher.

News24 tried to succeed in AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Master KG and DJ Maphorisa, however has obtained no response.

