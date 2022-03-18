Bicyclist Dies After Man On Scooter Loses Control On Being Hit By Balloon

A probe is underway (Representational)

Palghar:

A 54-year-old man died after a boy travelling on a truck carrying wooden for a Holi bonfire allegedly threw a water-filled balloon on a scooterist, which brought on a series of occasions leading to a highway accident, police in Palghar in Maharashtra stated on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Agashi space of Virar and the useless has been recognized as Ramchandra Patel, an Arnala coastal police station official stated.

“Patel’s bicycle was hit by a scooter whose rider lost control of the vehicle after a boy on a truck carrying wood for a Holi bonfire threw a water filled balloon. Patel died on the spot. A probe is underway,” he added.