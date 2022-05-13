Bicyclist struck in hit and run crash in Hanson; Police search for SUV

HANSON (CBS) – A bicyclist was critically injured in a success and run crash in Hanson Thursday night.

Police are trying to find a white SUV that’s believed to have hit the bicyclist on Route 14 at about 5:50 p.m. Police are in search of a midsized white crossover-type SUV with potential entrance finish and passenger aspect injury.

READ MORE: “Just my luck”: Celtics fans with floor seats blocked by Tacko Fall

Surveillance video exhibits the SUV hitting a youngsters’s playset and a mailbox seconds earlier than police say that very same SUV hit the bicyclist. The car was heading east on Route 14 towards Pembroke.

NEW: Nest digicam video exhibits a white SUV hitting a mailbox and furnishings on Maquan St in Hanson seconds earlier than police say that very same SUV hit a bicyclist and drove off, critically injuring them. Hanson Police & State Police now want your assist finding the car on this clip. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/tnvwGzAlgd — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) May 12, 2022

The bicyclist was hit solely about 50 ft away from the place the mailbox was struck.

READ MORE: Mother demands answers after school waited to call 911 after son had stroke

The sufferer, a person in his 40s, was taken by helicopter to a hospital with severe accidents.

Police consider the driving force knew they hit somebody and nonetheless drove away.

“Judging from some of the information we have gotten from people in the area, we believe that they would have known they’ve hit something,” stated Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch. “Not necessarily a person, but they definitely would have known they struck something.”

MORE NEWS: Boston Public Library offering one-hour wedding ceremonies for $200

State Police are helping within the investigation.