It’s that point of yr once more already, so brace yourselves and say goodbye to no matter morning serenity you could have been having fun with. You know what’s coming, don’t you? The dreaded first koel of the season has been heard, with two reviews coming in, from Peter Miniutti of Ashbury and Rob Willis of Castle Hill, with Miniutti simply squeezing in to assert the honour, equivalent to it’s, for being the primary to alert Column 8.

Nick Walker of Suffolk Park is starting to change into suspicious of all these palindromic Finnish phrases (C8). “Could they be the Finnish version of drop bears and hoop snakes?”

“It’s been more years than I care to remember since I learnt Welsh (C8) in school,” writes Jane Stranger of Erskineville. “Miraculously, I remember the delightfully spitty ‘llad dafad ddal’. The translation is a phrase I still use often: kill a blind sheep.”

Len Martin of Nimbin wish to remind everybody that, opposite to indoctrination, you don’t must be married to take pleasure in a long-term relationship. “Octogenarians Len and Kay met in Nimbin on August 21, 1957, and fell in love at first sight. They remain in that state, having ‘lived in sin’ for 65 years, begetting one son and three daughters. They are currently in the ‘sickness and in health’ phase, and believe ‘love conquers all’.” Aw, who’s been slicing onions round right here? Granny sends her finest needs for a beneficial decision to the well being points, and for a lot of extra years of unwedded bliss.

After the publication of the merchandise from Joy Paterson of Mount Annan about her seven-year-old granddaughter desirous to be a cow so she may see what’s inside individuals after she is eaten (C8), Joy reviews her sister then knowledgeable her that “her seven-year-old granddaughter told them she had a bucket list to complete before she was 56. Asked what was the first thing on her list, the reply was ‘To be born’. This deep thinking must run in the family!”