Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey

The Biden administration has requested Congress to approve the brand new

sale of F-16 fighter jets, U.S. every day Wall Street Journal has

reported, Trend

reviews citing Hurriyet Daily News.

According to a report by WSJ on May 11, Ankara’s function within the

Ukraine battle and its supplying drones to Ukraine has helped

restore frayed ties with Washington and will set the stage for the

sale of F-16 fighter jets.

“Those strikes have resulted in warming ties with Washington and

extra frequent contact with U.S. officers,” WSJ mentioned.

A deal would come with the sale of newly constructed 40 F-16 fighter

jets and the modernization of some 80 F-16s.

“U.S. officers aware of the request mentioned the

administration could possibly be utilizing the missile deal to gauge the extent

of help in Congress for a separate proposal to promote 40 new F-16s

to Turkey, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally that has

angered some officers in Washington over its ties to Russia,” it

mentioned.

“U.S. and Turkish officers are advocating for the F-16 deal,

arguing that it might assist restore the American-Turkish protection

relationship, which frayed after Ankara selected to purchase a Russian

air-defense system in 2017.”