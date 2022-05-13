Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey
The Biden administration has requested Congress to approve the brand new
sale of F-16 fighter jets, U.S. every day Wall Street Journal has
reported, Trend
reviews citing Hurriyet Daily News.
According to a report by WSJ on May 11, Ankara’s function within the
Ukraine battle and its supplying drones to Ukraine has helped
restore frayed ties with Washington and will set the stage for the
sale of F-16 fighter jets.
“Those strikes have resulted in warming ties with Washington and
extra frequent contact with U.S. officers,” WSJ mentioned.
A deal would come with the sale of newly constructed 40 F-16 fighter
jets and the modernization of some 80 F-16s.
“U.S. officers aware of the request mentioned the
administration could possibly be utilizing the missile deal to gauge the extent
of help in Congress for a separate proposal to promote 40 new F-16s
to Turkey, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally that has
angered some officers in Washington over its ties to Russia,” it
mentioned.
“U.S. and Turkish officers are advocating for the F-16 deal,
arguing that it might assist restore the American-Turkish protection
relationship, which frayed after Ankara selected to purchase a Russian
air-defense system in 2017.”