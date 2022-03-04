Biden Administration Extends Immigration Relief To Ukrainians In US

The Department of Homeland Security mentioned it’s going to permit Ukrainians to stay within the nation.

Washington:

The United States introduced on Thursday that it’s granting “temporary protected status” to Ukrainians within the nation for the subsequent 18 months.

The transfer by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) permits Ukrainians at present within the United States to stay right here and lifts the specter of deportation.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas mentioned in a press release.

“In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.”

DHS mentioned momentary protected standing will likely be afforded to Ukrainians who have been within the nation as of March 1, 2022.

“Individuals who attempt to travel to the United States after March 1, 2022 will not be eligible for TPS,” DHS mentioned.

The division didn’t present figures on the variety of Ukrainians who could be affected by the transfer however The Wall Street Journal mentioned there are 30,000 Ukrainians within the United States together with college students, vacationers and other people on expiring work visas.

The newspaper, citing a database maintained by Syracuse University, mentioned some 4,000 Ukrainians are at present preventing deportation.

