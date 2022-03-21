US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will publicly announce the dedication, which human rights teams have been advocating for years, on the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, on Monday.

Reuters first reported on the administration’s recognition of genocide.

Until now, the US had stopped wanting declaring the atrocities — together with mass killings and rape — dedicated in 2017 towards the Muslim minority Rohingya inhabitants a genocide. The violence pressured almost 1,000,000 folks to flee, and the United Nations really helpful that prime navy officers face genocide prices.

“I applaud the Biden administration for finally recognizing the atrocities committed against the Rohingya as genocide. While this determination is long overdue, it is nevertheless a powerful and critically important step in holding this brutal regime to account,” Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated in an announcement Sunday.