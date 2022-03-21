Biden administration formally determines Myanmar’s military committed genocide
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will publicly announce the dedication, which human rights teams have been advocating for years, on the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, on Monday.
Until now, the US had stopped wanting declaring the atrocities — together with mass killings and rape — dedicated in 2017 towards the Muslim minority Rohingya inhabitants a genocide. The violence pressured almost 1,000,000 folks to flee, and the United Nations really helpful that prime navy officers face genocide prices.
“I applaud the Biden administration for finally recognizing the atrocities committed against the Rohingya as genocide. While this determination is long overdue, it is nevertheless a powerful and critically important step in holding this brutal regime to account,” Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated in an announcement Sunday.
America, the Oregon Democrat stated, “must lead the world to make it clear that atrocities like these will never be allowed to be buried unnoticed, no matter where they occur.”
This story has been up to date with feedback from Sen. Jeff Merkley.