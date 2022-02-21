Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in precept to a summit over Ukraine, the US and French leaders mentioned, providing a potential path out of the disaster.

The workplace of French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned in a press release on Monday he had pitched each leaders on a summit over “security and strategic stability in Europe.” The White House mentioned in a press release that Biden had accepted the assembly “in principle” however solely “if an invasion hasn’t happened.”

“We are always ready for diplomacy,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned. “We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war.”

Messages in search of remark from the Kremlin and from the workplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy weren’t instantly returned early Monday.

Many particulars in regards to the proposed summit – which was introduced after a volley of telephone calls between Macron, Biden, Putin, Zelenskiy, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – are unclear.

Macron’s workplace and the White House mentioned the substance of the summit could be labored out by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov throughout their upcoming assembly deliberate for February 24. What function Ukraine would play within the summit, if any, was additionally unsure.

A Biden administration official mentioned in an e mail the summit was “completely notional” because the timing and format had been but to be decided.

Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, mentioned he was skeptical the summit would occur.

“But if Biden and Putin did meet, they should invite (Zelenskiy) to join,” he mentioned in a message posted to Twitter.

News of Macron’s proposal comes after every week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia’s navy buildup on Ukraine’s borders. Russian forces have been amassing round its neighbor since late final yr, one thing Western nations say is a prelude to an invasion that would come at any second.

Travel schedules have been scrambled amid the nervousness.

On Sunday, the White House mentioned President Joe Biden was canceling a visit to Delaware and remaining in Washington following a two-hour assembly of his National Security Council. Canada’s international minister, Melanie Joly, mentioned Sunday she was suspending a visit to France due to the scenario and would instantly return to Canada.

Moscow denies any intention to invade, however nerves have been additional frayed by the Belarusian protection ministry announcement that Russia would lengthen navy drills in Belarus that had been attributable to finish on Sunday. Belarus lies to Ukraine’s north, and the estimated 30,000 troops there may play a key function in any potential assault.

US-based satellite tv for pc imagery firm Maxar reported a number of new deployments of Russian navy models in forests, farms, and industrial areas as little as 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Blinken mentioned Sunday the extension of the workouts in Belarus made him extra fearful that Russia was getting ready to an assault.

“Everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious,” he instructed CNN.

“Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward.”

Sporadic shelling

The battle drums have been beating ever louder over the previous few days in jap Ukraine, the place Russian-backed separatists carved out chunks of territory in 2014.

Sporadic shelling throughout the road dividing Ukrainian authorities forces and separatists there have intensified since Thursday. Sounds of combating continued into Monday, when a blast was heard within the middle of town of Donetsk, which is held by the separatists. Its trigger was unknown.

The rebels mentioned on Monday that two civilians had been killed in shelling by the Kyiv authorities forces, Russia’s RIA information company reported.

Kyiv has accused pro-Russian forces of shelling their very own compatriots in jap Ukraine guilty the assaults on Ukrainian authorities forces.

The combating – and Russia’s continued battle drills – have put the Europe on edge.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that Europe is a step away from war, which was something unimaginable not long ago,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala mentioned in a TV interview.

Western nations are getting ready sanctions they are saying could be wide-reaching towards Russian firms and people in case of an invasion.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructed the BBC such measures may embrace restrictions on Russian companies’ entry to the greenback and the pound. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed German broadcaster ARD that Russia “would in principle be cut off from the international financial markets” and be minimize off from main European exports.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned it was time for the West to implement not less than a part of the sanctions it has ready.

The Biden administration has to this point refused to take action, saying their deterrent impact could be misplaced in the event that they had been used too quickly.

