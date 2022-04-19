Biden, allies discuss new security guarantees for Ukraine: France

The US, France and different allies mentioned learn how to present safety ensures to Ukraine throughout and after the conflict with Russia, a French presidency official mentioned on Tuesday as Moscow launched an all-out assault on jap Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden consulted with allies together with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday on the newest developments in Ukraine, the White House mentioned earlier.

The goal of the decision was “to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination,” the White House mentioned.

A French presidential adviser mentioned allies had mentioned learn how to present safety ensures to Ukraine after the conflict if it is not a part of NATO and its computerized protection mechanism often called article 5.

“Our country is ready to provide security guarantees,” the French official mentioned. “It would be military supplies so that it can deal with a new attack or, possibly, guarantees that would see us get involved if Ukraine is attacked in a way where we could assess how to assist it.”

These ensures would look extra just like the protection clause the European Union presently has amongst its members, the French official mentioned, slightly than a protection mechanism much like NATO’s article 5, which triggers computerized navy help if a member is attacked.

Allies additionally mentioned the necessity to persuade non-EU, non-G7 nations to deal with the conflict in Ukraine as a difficulty that considerations world peace and never simply Europe or the West, the French official mentioned.

Russia seized a city in jap Ukraine as a part of a contemporary all-out assault that Ukraine has described because the Battle of the Donbas aimed toward taking two provinces.

The US sees Russia finishing up a “prelude” to bigger, anticipated offensive operations within the jap a part of its neighboring nation, a senior US official on Tuesday.

Among these on Biden’s name had been Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in addition to the leaders of Poland, Japan and Italy.

