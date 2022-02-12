Biden and Putin speak for an hour amid Ukraine crisis

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin spoke by cellphone for an hour on Saturday after Washington and its allies warned that Russian forces might invade Ukraine at any second.

The US State Department ordered most of its embassy employees to depart Ukraine, including to its name on Friday for personal residents to get in another country inside 48 hours. The Pentagon stated it was withdrawing about 150 military trainers.

In the newest effort to avert hostilities, the Biden-Putin name started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT) and ended at 12:06 p.m., a White House official stated.

Earlier on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron told Putin that honest negotiations have been incompatible with an escalation in tensions over Ukraine, France stated.

Biden and Macron are as a consequence of communicate after their separate calls with Putin, based on a French presidency official. The official stated there have been no indications from what Putin advised Macron that Russia is making ready an offensive in opposition to Ukraine.

“We are nevertheless extremely vigilant and alert to the Russian (military) posture in order to avoid the worst,” the official stated.

Washington stated on Friday {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine, probably starting with an air assault, might happen at any time.

Bulgaria, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and different international locations have additionally urged their residents to depart Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly disputed Washington’s model of occasions, saying it has massed greater than 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border to take care of its personal safety in opposition to aggression by NATO allies.

Russia, which has accused Western nations of spreading lies to distract from their very own acts, in the meantime stated on Saturday that it had determined to “optimize” its diplomatic employees numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or others.

It stated its embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to carry out their key features.

