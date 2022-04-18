Biden and Trump release very different Easter messages

President Biden and his fast predecessor issued Easter messages that have been as completely different as the boys themselves. Other residing presidents weighed in as nicely.

Biden, who wished the nation a “Happy Easter” on Twitter, invoked the teachings of Christian savior Jesus Christ in his missive.

“As we reflect today on Christ’s Resurrection, we are reminded that with faith, hope, and love — even death can be defeated,” the president tweeted. “From our family to yours, we wish you hope, health, joy, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding. Happy Easter and may God bless and keep you.”

Easter is a Christian pageant commemorating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his demise by crucifixion. For many Christians, Easter weekend is the tip to the Lenten season of fasting and penitence.

Former president Donald Trump used the vacation to launch a passive-aggressive assault on his perceived enemies on Earth, together with New York lawyer basic Letitia James, whose workplace is investigating Trump.

“May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!” reads a message from Trump’s Save America political motion committee, which additionally calls James a “racist.”

Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by his followers.

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are trying everything to destroy our country,” reads a second message Trump’s PAC. “May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy and well!”

The forty fifth president’s message is analogous in tone to his Easter greeting from 2021, the place he baselessly alleged the 2020 election he misplaced to Biden by greater than 7-million votes had been “rigged” in opposition to him. Trump continues pushing that declare in 2022.

In 2013, previous to getting concerned in politics, Trump commemorated the twelfth anniversary of the fear assaults on the World Trade Center that left almost 3,000 folks useless with a tweet of the identical nature.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th,” he wrote.

Former president Barack Obama wished Americans a Happy Passover on Friday and a “blessed and joyful Easter” on Sunday.

“After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy — and the people who make this life special,” the 44th president tweeted.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library additionally tweeted a “Happy Easter” want along with a photo of a White House Easter Bunny, circa 1977.

Former president Bill Clinton had not posted an Easter message by midday Sunday, however former First Lady Hillary Clinton took to Twitter wishing everybody a “Happy Easter” along with a photo of the 2 of them with an Easter Bunny.