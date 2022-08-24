Biden announces $2.98B Ukraine security assistance package

“This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term,” Biden stated within the assertion.

Six months into Russia’s invasion, there aren’t any indicators of the warfare abating. Both Ukraine and Russia have seen hundreds of troops killed or wounded, and the United Nations estimates greater than 5,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine. The State Department issued a new advisory Monday urging U.S. residents to go away Ukraine amid fears that Russia would step up assaults on civilian infrastructure.

The help announcement is supposed to reaffirm the United States’ continued assist for Ukraine, with Biden on Wednesday praising the nation for standing “resolute and strong” amid Russia’s invasion. He added that the U.S. stands with the Ukrainian folks “today and every day.”

“The United States, including proud Ukrainian-Americans, looks forward to continuing to celebrate Ukraine as a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous state for decades to come,” Biden stated.