Biden announces $800 mln in new Ukraine aid, includes anti-aircraft weapons, drones

US President Joe Biden introduced Wednesday that he was approving an extra $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, together with anti-aircraft methods and drones.

“America is leading this effort together with our allies and partners providing enormous levels of security and humanitarian assistance that we’re adding to today,” Biden mentioned in televised remarks as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley stood behind him.

“We’re going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead. We’re crippling Putin’s economy with punishing sanctions, that’s going to only grow more painful over time,” Biden added.

He mentioned that the rules of what the US and UN stood for had been “at stake.”

Biden went on: “It’s about freedom. It’s about the right of people to determine their own future. It’s about making sure Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin, no matter what advances he makes on the battlefield.”

In a uncommon detailing of what varieties of weapons had been being transferred, Biden listed the brand new weapons: 800 anti-aircraft methods, 9,000 anti-armor methods, 7,000 small arms, 20 million rounds of ammunition, and drones.

Biden was talking hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged American lawmakers to do extra to guard his nation from Russia’s invasion throughout a digital tackle to Congress.

Zelenskyy implored US officers to situation a no-fly zone over Ukraine whereas he requested extra fighter jets and protection methods to fend off Russia’s invasion, which has spilled over into its third week.

