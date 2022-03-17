Biden announces additional $800M in security assistance to Ukraine

The United States is allocating an extra $800 million in

safety help to Ukraine which, along with the earlier

tranche of $200 million, can be used to offer Ukraine with

protection programs and weapons, U.S. President Joe Biden stated this in

his remarks on the White House, Trend experiences citing Ukrinform.

He stated that on Saturday, his administration accredited about $200

million to make sure a gentle circulate of weapons and ammunition to

Ukraine. Biden stated that now he once more was utilizing his presidential

powers to activate extra assist within the safety sphere and

proceed to assist Ukraine, with one other $800 million in safety

help.

Thus, he stated, the United States has allotted greater than $1

billion in new safety and protection help to Ukraine within the

final week alone.