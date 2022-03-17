Biden announces additional $800M in security assistance to Ukraine
The United States is allocating an extra $800 million in
safety help to Ukraine which, along with the earlier
tranche of $200 million, can be used to offer Ukraine with
protection programs and weapons, U.S. President Joe Biden stated this in
his remarks on the White House, Trend experiences citing Ukrinform.
He stated that on Saturday, his administration accredited about $200
million to make sure a gentle circulate of weapons and ammunition to
Ukraine. Biden stated that now he once more was utilizing his presidential
powers to activate extra assist within the safety sphere and
proceed to assist Ukraine, with one other $800 million in safety
help.
Thus, he stated, the United States has allotted greater than $1
billion in new safety and protection help to Ukraine within the
final week alone.