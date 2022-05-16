Biden approves plan to redeploy US troops to Somalia
The US will reposition US forces in east Africa and transfer to revive a US army presence in Somalia in session with the Somali authorities, the official instructed reporters on Monday. The official stated “under 500” troops will likely be despatched again into the nation however declined to supply a exact quantity. He emphasised, nevertheless, that the Pentagon “will not be restoring the full contingent of operators present in Somalia before” the earlier administration’s withdrawal, which was about 750 army personnel.
The official described the Trump administration’s withdrawal as “abrupt and sudden,” and stated that al-Shabaab “has unfortunately only grown stronger” since then.
“We have seen, regrettably, clear evidence that al Shabaab has the intent and capability to target Americans,” the official stated, noting that the group had killed over a dozen Americans in east Africa in recent times, together with three at a US army base in Kenya in early 2020.
“This is a step that rationalizes what was essentially an irrational arrangement that we inherited,” the official stated, referring to the Trump administration choice. “It was irrational because it created unnecessary and elevated risk to US forces as they moved in and out of the country on a rotational basis, and it gave us less pay-off for incurring that risk because it disrupted their efficacy and consistency of their work with partners.”
The official wouldn’t affirm whether or not Biden had approved focused strikes in opposition to particular al Shabaab leaders, however stated {that a} US army presence is “not the only component” of the US’ counterterrorism technique in Somalia.