The US will reposition US forces in east Africa and transfer to revive a US army presence in Somalia in session with the Somali authorities, the official instructed reporters on Monday. The official stated “under 500” troops will likely be despatched again into the nation however declined to supply a exact quantity. He emphasised, nevertheless, that the Pentagon “will not be restoring the full contingent of operators present in Somalia before” the earlier administration’s withdrawal, which was about 750 army personnel.

The official described the Trump administration’s withdrawal as “abrupt and sudden,” and stated that al-Shabaab “has unfortunately only grown stronger” since then.

“We have seen, regrettably, clear evidence that al Shabaab has the intent and capability to target Americans,” the official stated, noting that the group had killed over a dozen Americans in east Africa in recent times, together with three at a US army base in Kenya in early 2020.