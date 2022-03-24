Biden backs kicking Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden on Thursday backed excluding Russia from the G20 grouping of main economies over its invasion of Ukraine.

“I raised the possibility if that can’t be done, if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should in my view ask to have… Ukraine… attend the meetings as well,” Biden mentioned after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Russia’s army motion in Ukraine has sparked world outrage and prompted devastating Western sanctions.

