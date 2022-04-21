Biden bans Russian-linked ships from US ports

President Joe Biden introduced on Thursday the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from American ports, becoming a member of Canada and European nations, within the newest step to stress Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The White House will launch a proclamation with extra particulars. Reuters first reported Biden’s deliberate motion on Thursday and reported in early March the ban was into account by the White House.

“That means no ship, no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian entity will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None,” Biden stated Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sources stated that in 2021 Russian vessels made about 1,800 visits, a small proportion of general visitors. The challenge prompted an intensive Biden administration evaluate to make sure the ban on Russian ships wouldn’t severely influence US provide chains.

Canada on March 1 shuts its ports to Russian-owned ships and barred them from Canadian waters and lots of European international locations have additionally taken the identical step.

The US beforehand barred Russian airplanes from US airspace, becoming a member of Canada and European nations within the motion, and has banned Russian oil imports, which accounted for a lot of the prior Russian ship visitors to the US.

Read extra:

Cyprus to strip citizenship from another four sanctioned Russians

Putin: Russia to update its strategy in WTO amid sanctions

FAO launches initiative to help poorer nations as food prices surge amid Ukraine war