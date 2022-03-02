biden: Biden speaks to Ukrainian president as Russia intensifies shelling – Times of India

World
Biden speaks to Ukrainian president as Russia intensifies shelling
WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (native time) spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and mentioned America’s “continuous support” to it in opposition to Russian navy actions.
“I just spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss our continued support for Ukraine — including security assistance and humanitarian aid — as it defends itself against Russian aggression. We will hold Russia accountable, and our sanctions are already having a devastating impact,” Biden tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy mentioned “Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!”
On Tuesday, the sixth day of its navy operations in Ukraine, Russia intensified shelling, concentrating on capital metropolis Kyiv in addition to the second-largest metropolis, Kharkiv.
Eight individuals died and 35 injured in a rocket assault on a housing block within the second-largest metropolis of Kharkiv in Ukraine.
Last month, throughout the talks with Zelenskyy, Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin‘s choice to acknowledge the “independence” of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the United States and its allies introduced to take away Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system in response to Moscow’s navy operation in Ukraine.
