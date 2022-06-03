Biden calls for ban on assault weapons: ‘This time we must actually do something’

As mass shootings proceed to rock the nation, President Joe Biden delivered prime-time remarks on weapons Thursday night, imploring the nation to “For God’s sake, do something.”

Rows of illuminated white candles lined the carpet of the White House Cross Hall as Biden referred to as on lawmakers to take motion, itemizing off reforms he’d prefer to see handed to curb gun violence.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines. And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21, strengthen background checks, enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability, address the mental health crisis,” he stated in an impassioned deal with.

The latest mass shooting on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving 4 useless, follows a massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary college in Uvalde, Texas, in addition to an apparently racially-motivated attack at a grocery retailer in Buffalo, New York, leaving 10 Black individuals useless.

“We spent hours with hundreds of family members who were broken, whose lives will never be the same,” Biden stated. “They had one message for all of us. Do something. Just do something … After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done. This time that can’t be true. This time we must do something.”

Biden took the nationwide highlight amid questions over why he has not but lobbied lawmakers personally and extra forcefully as negotiations proceed.

The president stated he helps the bipartisan effort, however described stiff Republican opposition as a serious roadblock. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Ted Cruz and different GOP figures have made the case that psychological sickness and college safety are the issues underscoring these shootings, not weapons.

“The fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don’t want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote I find unconscionable,” he stated. “We can’t fail the American people again.”

“This isn’t about taking anyone’s rights. It’s about protecting children,” he added. “It’s about protecting families, it’s about protecting whole communities, it’s about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store to a church without being shot and killed. According to new data just released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guns are the number one killer of children in the United States of America. The number one killer. More than car accidents, more than cancer. Over the last two decades, more school-aged children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined.”

“Think about that,” he stated, including, “How much more carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say enough, enough?”

Biden stated earlier this week he was “not confident” Congress would achieve passing gun reform laws, referencing his personal time within the Senate.

While serving as then-President Barack Obama’s vp, Biden was tasked within the wake of the Sandy Hook taking pictures to steer the administration’s effort to enact harder gun management legal guidelines — however within the practically decade because the nation mourned for Newtown, no motion on gun management has handed at a federal stage.

The final significant gun reform laws handed on Capitol Hill was the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004 attributable to a “sunset” clause within the laws. Similar laws has failed for many years within the Senate due largely to the filibuster rule, which requires 60 senators for a measure to advance towards a ultimate vote. Though Democrats maintain a razor-thin majority in Congress, they can’t push laws via the Senate with out the help of at the very least 10 Republicans.

The American public is extensively supportive of common background checks, which have already handed via the House’s Democratic majority. An ABC News/Washington Post ballot carried out in September 2019 discovered 89% help for common background checks, together with at the very least eight in 10 Republicans and conservatives.

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted alongside occasion traces, 25-19, to approve the Protect our Kids Act and ship to the total chamber for a vote subsequent week.

The markup lasted over 9 hours and concluded as Biden addressed the nation and referred to as on Congress to take up particular gun management reforms – lots of that are included in Democrats’ proposal.

The invoice, which might increase the buying age for semiautomatic rifles to 21, restrict massive capability magazines, create secure storage necessities and tighten regulation of “ghost guns,” lacks 60 votes to move within the Senate.

As Biden ready for his speech on Thursday, funerals had been underway in Uvalde, the place he visited households of victims.

He claimed earlier this week to have visited extra aftermaths of mass shootings than every other American president.

“Jill and I met with the owner and staff for the funeral home,” Biden stated throughout his deal with on Thursday night time. “He’s being strong, strong, strong, strong to take care of their own. And the people in Uvalde mourn, as they do over the next 17 days, what will we be doing as a nation?”

“It’s time for each of us to do our part,” he added. “It’s time to act. For the children we’ve lost, the children we can save, for the nation we love, let’s hear the call and the cry. Let’s meet the moment, let us finally do something. God bless the families who are hurting.”

