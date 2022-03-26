Biden calls for ‘lockstep’ NATO response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion

President Biden insisted that NATO should stay united in its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he met Saturday with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

“Vladimir Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO, but he hasn’t been able to do it,” Biden instructed Duda throughout an extended convention desk full of officers of each governments

“That’s why it’s so important that Poland and the United States keep in lockstep,” he added.

Duda has been pushing NATO to supply extra arms, together with anti-tank missiles, to Ukraine’s army forces – and has proposed a plan to ship its personal fighter jets to Ukraine in trade for American planes, an concept that Biden has rejected.

“America’s ability to meet its role in other parts of the world rests upon a united Europe,” Biden declared. “Instability in Europe always comes back to haunt the United States.”

Biden is wrapping up a three-day diplomatic mission to Europe as Russia’s assault on Ukraine enters its second month.

Biden throughout his assembly with the Polish President on the Presidential Palace. EPA

His temporary remarks acknowledged Poland’s key function in sheltering most of the 3.7 million civilians who’ve fled Russia’s assault on Ukrainian inhabitants facilities — with a point out of his administration’s own border crisis.

“We have on our southern border thousands of people a day — literally, not figuratively — trying to get into the United States,” Biden stated.

“But we feel we have to do our part,” he stated, referring to the White House plan, announced Thursday, to welcome as much as 100,000 Ukrainians to the US.

Thousands are already on their way to the US-Mexico border to say asylum, in response to stories.