Biden calls on Congress to pass gun control laws:

Washington — President Biden on Thursday declared it’s time to put an finish to the “carnage” and lack of American lives in mass shootings throughout the nation as he pleaded with Congress to move what he stated are “rational, common-sense measures” to curb gun violence.

“How much carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say enough? Enough,” Mr. Biden stated in a primetime deal with on gun violence delivered from the White House.

The remarks from the president come because the nation grapples with the aftermath of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. In an emblem of how gun violence is a matter affecting the complete nation, 56 candles representing the 50 states and 6 U.S. territories lined Mr. Biden’s stroll to the rostrum within the Cross Hall, in accordance with the White House.

“After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done,” the president stated. “This time that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something.”

As he has harassed earlier than, Mr. Biden known as for the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to be reinstated — practically 20 years after it expired — however stated if that can’t be performed, then the minimal buying age for semi-automatic weapons must be raised from 18 to 21 years outdated. He additionally known as for a strengthening of background checks, for safe-storage and red-flag legal guidelines to be enacted, and for the immunity that shields gun producers from legal responsibility to be repealed.

The president additionally known as for psychological well being assets to be bolstered, saying there’s a “serious youth mental health crisis in this county.”

Mr. Biden was adamant “this isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights,” rebutting some who’ve claimed gun management measures will infringe upon Second Amendment rights, and harassed there have lengthy been restrictions on the weapons Americans can personal.

“It’s about protecting children,” Mr. Biden stated. “It’s about protecting families. It’s about protecting whole communities. It’s about protecting our freedom to go to school, to a grocery store, to a church without being shot and killed.”

After outlining his plan to handle gun violence, Mr. Biden requested “What will the Congress do?

The massacre in Uvalde prompted swift action from the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee, which met Thursday and, after a marathon listening to, superior a bundle of payments known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act” that would harden the nation’s gun laws. Action from the full House could come as soon as next week, although it faces steep challenges to be passed in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are needed for legislation to be passed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also told her Democratic colleagues in a letter Thursday that after returning from its two-week recess, the lower chamber will vote next week on legislation that would implement a nationwide extreme-risk law. The House will also hold a hearing on an assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, she said.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of senators has been meeting to discuss common ground on gun legislation. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, confirmed Monday that they’re making progress as they hammer out particulars of revised “pink flag” legislation that they both hope can win sufficient GOP support to overcome a filibuster in the Senate.

Mr. Biden said he supports the bipartisan efforts in the Senate to change the nation’s gun laws, but placed the onus on the upper chamber to take action.

“This time, we’ve got to take the time to do one thing, and this time, it is time for the Senate to do one thing,” he said, adding, “My God, the truth that a majority of the Senate Republicans don’t desire any of those proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote I discover unconscionable. We cannot fail the American folks once more.”