Biden calls on Taliban to release American hostage

US President Joe Biden on Sunday known as on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to launch a US civil engineer who was kidnapped two years in the past and is believed to be the final American hostage held by the Taliban.

Mark Frerichs, a 59-year-old US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who labored in Afghanistan for a decade on improvement initiatives. He was kidnapped a month earlier than the February 2020 US troop pullout deal was signed and was transferred to the Haqqani community , a brutal Taliban faction accused of among the deadliest assaults of the battle.

Monday marks his second 12 months in captivity.

“Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” Biden mentioned in a press release.

“The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

Biden pulled US troops out of Afghanistan in August in a chaotic withdrawal that drew sharp criticism from Republicans and his personal Democrats in addition to international allies and punctured his approval rankings.

Frerichs’ household has criticized the US authorities for not urgent tougher to safe his launch. Last week, his sister, Charlene Cakora, made a private plea to Biden in a Washington Post opinion piece titled, “President Biden, please bring home my brother, the last American held hostage in Afghanistan.”

The US has raised Frerich’s case in each assembly with the Taliban, the State Department mentioned in a press release. “We call on the Taliban to release him. We will continue working to bring him home,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added in a Twitter put up.

US and Taliban officers met for the primary time because the pullout in October in Doha, Qatar, which had hosted talks on Afghanistan that led to the troop withdrawal.

The Qatari emir was attributable to go to the White House on Monday on a spread of points that can embody international vitality safety, the White House mentioned final week. Qatar represents US pursuits in Kabul.

