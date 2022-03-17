Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’

The remark adopted Biden’s announcement earlier on Wednesday that the U.S. would ship a further $800 million in navy help to Ukraine. His dedication to extra help, which brings the entire to $1 billion allotted to the nation this week, got here after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional tackle to Congress. Zelenskyy pleaded with the U.S. and its NATO allies to do extra to assist his nation, whether or not by implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine or sending jets to help in its warfare towards Russia.

Biden, throughout Wednesday’s speech, addressed the character of the “difficult battle” Ukrainians have confronted within the three weeks since Russia launched its assault. The Ukrainian dying toll has continued to climb as Russian bombing expands towards the nation’s west. More than 700 civilians have been killed the previous few weeks, according to the United Nations, and dozens of kids have been confirmed useless as of March 15, although these numbers are tough to trace and are possible significantly larger.

“The American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations,” Biden stated. “We are united in the abhorrence of depraved onslaught, and we are going to continue to have their backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival.”

White House aides confirmed that Biden had not deliberate upfront to declare that Putin was a warfare prison. The president had taken aides’ recommendation and never taken questions at his Wednesday morning occasion when he signed the authorization to ship the extra assets to Ukraine.

But on the finish of his afternoon occasion, through which he reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, Biden labored the group within the East Room for practically half an hour earlier than he ended up subsequent to group of gathered reporters. He took one query from a reporter who requested whether or not Putin was a warfare prison. Biden answered no and stored strolling.

He returned a second later and indicated that he realized that he may need misheard the query. When it was repeated, the president answered within the affirmative, turning into the primary member of his administration to assign that label to Putin.

Horrifying pictures have been seen internationally this month. Just this week, it was confirmed {that a} pregnant girl and her child died after a maternity hospital was bombed within the southeastern port metropolis of Mariupol final week. Multiple journalists have now been reported useless. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the nation, whereas thousands and thousands of others are dealing with a humanitarian disaster inside Ukraine’s borders.

Russia is already on the heart of a number of investigations opened in latest weeks, together with a probe by the U.N., which introduced it will open a fee to research alleged human rights abuses. U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was the primary Biden administration official to name Russia’s assaults warfare crimes final week, as world leaders ramp up calls to carry Putin accountable and the U.S. weighs its function in worldwide investigations, notably in terms of the International Criminal Court.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan introduced his court docket’s probe on March 2, after dozens of member states known as for him to take motion. The U.S. is just not a member of the ICC and has lengthy had a complicated relationship with the court docket, although the Biden administration is reviewing its coverage on the ICC, Foreign Policy reported.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was requested about Biden’s directness, and what modified his evaluation of Putin’s assaults. Psaki acknowledged that there’s a authorized course of underway on the State Department, the place the company is documenting and compiling details about the assaults on Ukrainian civilians to succeed in a conclusion.

“He was speaking from his heart and speaking from what he’s seen on television, which is barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country,” Psaki stated.

Vice President Kamala Harris final week, whereas in Poland, accused Russia of committing “atrocities,” although stopped wanting leveling the accusation as Biden did on Wednesday. She additionally stated the U.S. would take part in investigations by the U.N. to find out whether or not Russia has dedicated warfare crimes.

“Just limit it to what we have seen,” Harris stated final week, discussing potential Russian warfare crimes. “Pregnant women going for health care? Being injured by, I don’t know, a missile? A bomb? In an unprovoked, unjustified war?”

“Absolutely, there should be an investigation,” she added. “And we should all be watching. And I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities. Have no doubt.”

Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.